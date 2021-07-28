Major fire accident reported at chemical company at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A massive fire accident took place at Nasense lab and chemical company located on Jeedimetla Industrial Area (IDA) today. Four reactors located in the company exploded by making a huge amount of sound. Four workers of the company have been seriously injured in the explosion.

They have been identified as Hari Prasad, Arjun, Manish and Manish Baski. The whereabouts of another worker Vijay has not yet been found after the tragic incident. The area where the incident took place has seven more reactors. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the accident spot to bring the fire under control.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.