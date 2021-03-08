Major fire breaks out at a building in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 8 : A major fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata’s Strand Road area on Monday evening. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to take the situation under control.

The incident took place at New Koilaghat building on Kolkata’s Strand Road. The building housed offices of the Railways. A few people are feared dead in the blaze, sources said.

Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor and chief administrator Firhad Hakim and West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose have already reached the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the raging flames, fire brigade sources said.

The cause of the fire at the New Koilaghat building is yet to be confirmed, police said.

The incident stopped the online booking of tickets in all zones of the Eastern Railway as the building, which caught fire, had a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor.

