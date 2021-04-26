Major fire breaks out at footwear shop in Secundrabad

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed Bansilalpet in Secunderabad on Monday morning after a major fire broke out in a footwear shop in the Jabbar Complex.

The local public noticed fire and thick smoke billowing from the closed footwear shop on the ground floor of the complex.

The public were paicked since the area is surrounded by residential area. They alerted the fire department and police immediately.Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot

The fire fighters have extinguished flames within in three hours. However the cost of the property damaged was yet to be estimated.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.