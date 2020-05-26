Major fire breaks out at slums in Delhi’s Tughlakabad

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi’s Tughlakabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
“We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire,” Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, told ANI.
“Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire,” he said.
Firefighting operations are underway and no casualty has been reported so far, Meena further said.
According to a fire official, the department got the call at 12:15 am.
“Around 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. No casualty has been reported so far,” he said.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.