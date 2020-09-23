Major fire in private firm’s building in Noida’s Sector 59

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sep 24 : A major fire broke out in a private company’s office building in Sector 59 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. At least a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The local police from the nearest police station too reached the spot.

The fire was reported around 6.15 p.m. on Wednesday from the firm located in Jubilant Life Sciences in Sector 59.

People present inside the building when the fire broke were evacuated. Huge amount of chemical was also in the premises while no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.