Major fire in shopping mall in Mumbai’s Borivali, no casualty

By Qayam Published: July 11, 2020, 9:46 am IST
fire

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali here early on Saturday, but there was no report of any casualty or injury, a fire brigade official said.

The fire brigade received the call about the blaze in the basement of Indraprastha Mall on S V Road in Borivali West around 3 am, he said.

“The mall is a three-storey structure, excluding the basement. The fire started from the basement and spread to the two floors,” he said.

The official said that the blaze was initially categorised as level-2 fire, but was tagged as level-3 around 4 am and then level-4 at 6.25 am.

In level-4 fire, at least 16 engines are roped in for the firefighting operation.

“Thick black smoke enveloped the surrounding area and it was visible from a distance,” the official said.

The fire-fighting operation is still on, he said.

Source: PTI
India
