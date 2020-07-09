Major fire in West Delhi warehouse: Official

By Qayam Published: July 09, 2020, 9:53 am IST
fire

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a warehouse in West Delhi’s Mundka area on Wednesday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

A call about the fire was received at around 10.23 pm and 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

It is suspected that the warehouse had medical equipments, he said, adding the fire-fighting operations are underway to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

Source: PTI
