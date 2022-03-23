Major fire mishap in Secunderabad claims lives of 11 migrant workers

Hyderabad: Eleven migrant workers from Odisha and Maharashtra were charred to death due to a major fire mishap in Secunderabad.

As per the details of the incident, the fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhoiguda. At the time of the incident, 12 workers were sleeping at the spot. Out of them, one person survived.

The mishap took place at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

11 migrant workers from #Odisha & #Maharashtra were charred to death beyond recognition in a major fire mishap at a scrap godown in Boiguda, Secunderabad.

12 workers were fast asleep in 2 rooms when fire broke out around 3am. The bodies show their struggle to escape.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/aTmkl4pulc — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) March 23, 2022

ANI quoted Gandhi Nagar SHO Mohan Rao saying that a shock circuit could be the reason for the fire incident. DRF has reached the spot to douse the fire.

Telangana | 11 people died after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad



Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter: Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO pic.twitter.com/PMTIDa5ilg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Further details are awaited.