Major fire mishap in Secunderabad claims lives of 11 migrant workers

Hyderabad: Eleven migrant workers from Odisha and Maharashtra were charred to death due to a major fire mishap in Secunderabad.
As per the details of the incident, the fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhoiguda. At the time of the incident, 12 workers were sleeping at the spot. Out of them, one person survived.
The mishap took place at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
ANI quoted Gandhi Nagar SHO Mohan Rao saying that a shock circuit could be the reason for the fire incident. DRF has reached the spot to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited.