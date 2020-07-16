Major Mohammad Ali Shah highlights importance of education

New Delhi: Ms. Injila Khan, Program CoordinatorIMPARMs. Injila Khanwelcomed everyone and highlighted today’s topic. She welcomed the speaker Major Mohammad Ali Shah to the participants by giving a brief about the roles he has played in his life. Major Mohammad Ali Shah wears multiple hats, the veteran has been casted in various films, and hisupcoming movieis Yaara which is releasing on July 30th. He is a motivational speaker and has delivered highest number of TEDx Talks around the globe. He is also a story-teller, a Defence Expert and has served in the Indian Army for the Short Service Commission.

Major Mohammad Ali Shahcommenced with an interrogative statement, how to convert our own economy and our condition so that we can change the world around us. He also raised a question, “How ready are we for the jobs and for making the most of an opportunity?”Everyone gets opportunity at least once in life.An individual is the driver of his/her own destiny.He gave examples from his life, his TEDx invite and his movie Yaara’s experiences.Hard work is what pays off. There are a million ways to carry out a single task. Hard-work is the key.He explained that entrepreneurship is the best thing to do.He also pointed out thatno degree is valuable if one doesn’t possess knowledge of the same.He highlighted the importance of education. Good education equates with good jobs which further leads to good lifestyle.No or minimal education leads to economic backwardness. So any community cannot blame the government for not creating jobs, instead, must work hard to grab a job opportunity and create ways for his/her own self. Even in this pandemic, there are people who are making multifoldprofits like Mark Zuckerberg. Some industries are making money offline as well like pharmaceuticals. Major Mohammad Ali Shah states that when the going gets tough, the tough gets online.He laid stress on technology.People are generating revenue through paid webinars in these times.Major Shah also emphasized onteam work. It’s important to find a panel of experts but equally important to bring them together.He talked about a few values like helping others.

He explained how a person with the least needs is the happiest person anda person is the best motivational speaker for oneself.He gave a few tips on Personality Development. It is very crucial to dress well according to the occasion. Maintaining a routine, hygiene, meditating, doing exercise, wearing fragrance are some of the other significant things which reflect in your personality. Instilling healthy habits like reading, etc. should be focused upon as reading creates awareness. One should express in a way that his thoughts are reflecting in his speech.He also talked about how important it is to beat shyness.One would fail at some attempts but a failure is the first step towards success.And gradually, repetition of failures makes one better.But one should remember that being honest to oneself and others is in accomplishing anything.His lecture was filled with humor, life lessons, and motivation. He also narrated a beautiful poem and shared his life experiences with the audience.Major Mohammad Ali Shah appreciated IMPAR’s endeavour. In response, Mr. Khalid Ansari, Executive Director of IMPAR extended a jovial vote of thanks to the hon’ble speaker for gracing his considerable work and sharing his escapades with us.