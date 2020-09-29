Major rejig at senior level in Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 29 : The Delhi Police have undergone a major reshuffle with at least 26 officers getting transferred.

According to a new order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Anand Mohan (1994 batch IPS officer) has been transferred to Puducherry from Delhi, while S.S. Yadav (1997 batch IPS officer) has been transferred from Puducherry to Delhi.

Shibesh Singh (2005 batch IPS officer) has been transferred from Lakshadweep to Delhi while Sharat Kumar Sinha (2008 batch IPS officer) has been moved from Delhi to Lakshadweep.

Asif Mohd Ali (2009 batch) has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi while Shweta Chauhan (2010 batch) has been transferred to Delhi from Arunachal Pradesh.

Usha Rangnani (2011 batch) has been transferred to Delhi from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Sanjay Kumar Sain (2011 batch) has been moved to Delhi from Arunachal Pradesh.

Sanjay Bhatia, who was posted as DCP Central Delhi, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Pranav Tayal (2011 batch) and Guriqbal Singh (2012 batch) have been transferred to Delhi from Arunachal Pradesh.

Devesh Kumar Mahla (2012 batch) has been transferred from Mizoram to Delhi while Deotosh Kumar has been transferred from New Delhi to Mizoram.

