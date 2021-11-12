Major relief to Indians as Bahrain approves Covaxin vaccine

Manama: In a major relief to thousands of non-resident Indians (NRI) in Bahrain, the Indian embassy in Bahrain on Friday announced that the gulf country has now included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its list of approved COVID-19 vaccinations.

The embassy of India in Bahrain took to Twitter and wrote, “Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority @NHRABahrain approves the emergency use of India’s indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccination, Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.”

Earlier on November 7, 2021, the embassy announced that passengers travelling from India to Bahrain who have valid COVID vaccination certificates issued in India with a scannable QR Code for vaccine approved by WHO by the Kingdom of Bahrain will be exempted from mandatory 10 days quarantine as well as pre-arrival negative RTPCR certificate.

In recent days, Covaxin has been recognised by several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Oman, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Australia, among others. It is expected to rise in the coming days.

On November 3, 2021, the WHO granted approval for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin and said that the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against the COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose.

The indigenous, inactivated vaccine- Covaxin- is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad.