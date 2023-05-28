Major rise in world hunger, says UNFAO

There has been a major increase in the number of people that go to bed hungry in the world, as the globe reeled under the effects of prolonged conflicts and a global pandemic.

828 million people were hungry in 2021, which mainly contributed by a 150 million rise during the period of 2019 to 2021, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO calls Hunger an “uncomfortable or painful physical sensation caused by insufficient consumption of dietary energy”. It uses a metric called the ‘Prevalence of Undernourishment indicator’ to estimate the extent of hunger in the world.

Eighty percent of those affected by hunger live in areas affected by climate change and two-thirds of the hungry in the world are women.

425 million people went hungry in Asia in 2021, where most of the world’s undernourished population lives. However, hunger is highest in Africa, with 278 million going without food in the same year, according to a UN State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is touted as one of the greatest contributors to current world hunger. The conflict has led to huge disruptions in international supply chains, pushing up the prices of food grains, fertiliser, and power.

Even if a global economic revival is on the cards, the FAO predicts that nearly 670 million people will still be facing hunger in 2030.