Majority community grabbed Saifi’s computer centre during Delhi riots

Hyderabad: Zaid Saifi lost everything in the Delhi riots. As a result of threats by the communal elements he had to leave the computer and English coaching centre he was running. His marriage was scheduled but had to be postponed first due to riots and then because of corona pandemic.

‘Riots hit us very hard, everything was ruined. It looked impossible to settle again but thanks to Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust we could gather courage to restart our computer and English coaching centre’ said Zaid Saifi.

Zaid Saifi used to run six coaching centres simultaneously at Shiv Vihar and other places of Delhi. He thanked Siasat readers along with Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan and Secretary Faiz-e-Aam Trust Mr Iftekhar Husain from the bottom of his heart to help them financially in the hour of crisis.

He and his brothers had to close down their coaching centres in Shiv Vihar and Mustafa Abad areas after riots erupted in Delhi. 20 computers were stolen from their centres during the riots. Zaid Saifi and his brothers were so scared after the riots that they could not visit their coaching centre for long. Later they were threatened and asked not to run coaching centre in Shiv Vihar. Now the son of non-Muslim owner is running coaching centre at the place and Zaid Saifi and his brother have been driven off out of the place.

Zaid Saifi told that he spent the amount given by Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam trust for paying rent of the shops. They have begun a coaching centre temporarily on local level.

Source: Siasat news