Majority of over-80s in UK received coronavirus vaccine

London, Jan 26 : British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that the majority of over-80s in Britain have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose.

About 78.7 per cent of those who are over 80 years old have been given their first dose, said Hancock at a virtual press briefing at Downing Street.

Britain is “on track” to reach its target of providing a first dose to all four top priority groups, including all over-80s, by February 15, he said.

More than 6.5 million people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The health secretary stressed that those who have had the jab still need to abide by the restriction rules as it takes time for the vaccine to provide protection.

It remains unknown whether people who have had the vaccine can still pass on the virus, he added.

Hancock said there are “early signs” that lockdown is working as coronavirus rates are falling in some parts of the country, such as London and Scotland.

Another 22,195 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, the lowest figure since December 15, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 36,69,658, according to official figures released on Monday.

Another 592 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 98,531, the data showed.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

