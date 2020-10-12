Make 12 Rabbi-ul-Awwal ‘Compassion Day’; Muslims urged to sign petition

Hyderabad: With the arrival of the month of Rabbi-ul-Awwal– an Islamic month, a group of Muslims in the city urged to sign a petition to mark the date of birth of Prophet Muhammed (S.W.S) as the ‘Compassion Day.’

The initiators said that the motivation for commemorating 12th of Rabiul Awwal his Birth Day (believed by a large majority) and the Day of Demise (undisputed) as Compassion Day arose from the fact that a large number of Non-Muslim brethren have grave misunderstanding and misinformation about him while he was a real depiction of Compassion.

The petition link is: http://chng.it/vbqbVR4Xpz

The initiators state that the on the world Compassion Day the people of the world will be inspired to perform at least one deed of compassion, sympathy, mercy, welfare, love or care for the living beings in his/her own way either collectively or individually.

Putting forth the benefits of the ‘Compassion Day’ the initiators said that there would be greater involvement of people in the welfare of the society. General upliftment of the society will also occur, they said. Peace will prevail all around as amity between all religious, ethnic and other communities will grow.

They further added that the Muslims will be able to offer their sincerest devotion towards the Prophet of Compassion – Prophet Muhammad by finally associating his name with Love, Compassion, and Mercy, a right which belongs to him.

Urging the masses they said that the United Nations General Assembly must pass a resolution to declare 12 Rabiul Awwal as Compassion Day. “Our target is 5 million signatures till 10th of Rabiul Awwal. If we achieve the required number of signatures, I am sure that the support of many governments of the world will be enlisted and they will raise the matter in the next session of the general assembly of the United Nations.”