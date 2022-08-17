Make arrangements to send Rohingyas out of India: VHP to Centre

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday criticised the Union government’s decision of allocating houses to Rohingya refugees in Delhi.

Alok Kumar, the working president of the VHP, had remarked that the decision to relocate Rohingyas into flats is regrettable because Hindu refugees from Pakistan are already living in appalling conditions in the Majnu-ka-Tila neighbourhood of Delhi.

Further, Kumar refers to Amit shah’s statement saying that Rohingya will never be accepted in India. “Rohingyas are not refugees but the infiltrators had been the consistent stand of the Union of India including in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court,” Kumar said in a release.

“The fact that the Hindu refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal sub-human conditions in the Majnu-ka-Tila area of Delhi makes the bounty proposed to be conferred on the Rohingyas more deplorable,” he added.

The VHP also urged the central government of India to recognize this issue and instead of providing the Rohingyas with housing argued for them to be sent out of India.

Press Statement:

Instead of Housing Rohingyas, push them out of Bharat: Alok Kumar pic.twitter.com/pv6Yl3Cele — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) August 17, 2022

Unclear status of Rohingya refugees

Earlier, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that Rohingyas will be shifted to flats in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and provided with basic amenities and police protection.

He also informed that EWS flats have been constructed by the New Delhi municipal council in the Bakkarwala area near Tikri border.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made it clear that it has not given any direction to provide EWS flats to Rohingya Muslims in Delhi and asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to ensure the illegal foreigners remain at their present location.

The MHA also said the Rohingya illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centers until their deportation as per the law and the Delhi government has been directed to declare the current site of their stay as a detention centre.