Make India an abode of peace: Ex-head of OU’s Persian Department

Hyderabad: Prof Syed Tanvir Uddin Khuda Numaie, the former head of the Persian department at Osmania University and director Madrasa Sufia appealed to the licensed “Aamil” (spiritual healers) to recite “Dua-e-hizbul-Bahar” for communal peace in the country.

“Dua-e-hizbul-Bahar” is the prayer recited by Hazrat Sheikh Abul Hasan Al Shazli during the Tatars invasion of Baghdad. “If the people of Baghdad recite this prayer they will be in peace from oppression,” Sheikh reported to have said.

Khuda Numaei said that the political and communal situation in the country requires us to recite this effective prayer for peace and harmony in the country.