Make mask violators do social service at Covid centres, Gujarat HC tells govt

Gandhinagar, Nov 27 : While hearing a suo moto case on the Covid situation in the state, the Gujarat High Court on Friday ordered the state government to act against those violating Covid-19 guidelines and not wearing masks. The Gujarat government is expected to come out with a decision on the matter on Tuesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Vikramnath and Justice J.B. Pardiwala was hearing an PIL filed by one Vishal Avatani, as part of over 50 PILs on which the Gujarat HC has taken suo moto cognisance regarding the Covid pandemic and the lockdown situation in Gujarat.

The bench said that despite various guidelines and laws issued by the government, people continue to flout the norms and there is a need to deter them from doing so.

Acting on a suggestion given by the petitioner, the high court asked the Gujarat government to come up with specific rules for people not wearing masks.

“Despite the fine of Rs 1,000, people continue to flout the rules and not wear masks. Is the state government mulling over sending such violators to the Covid Care Centres for eight days to perform social service, so that they get serious about the outbreak? The violators should have fear in their minds regarding the pandemic,” the bench said.

The high court has given the state government time till Tuesday, by which it is expected to come up with an answer. The state government has assured the court that it will consider the suggestion and come out with an appropriate measure.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.