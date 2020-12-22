Make railways parcel services more customer-friendly: Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 22 : Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasised making parcel services more customer-friendly as he directed officials to increase the production of LHB parcel vans, and to introduce e-Payment and digital payment facilities.

In a review meeting with Railway Board officials, Goyal appreciated the efforts done by the national transporter, especially regarding running of Kisan Rail trains.

He said that growth of parcel business is “very important” as these services are used by small traders and businessmen – and making parcel services more customer-friendly will give direct benefit to this segment.

Asking the Railways to aim for steep growth in parcel business, he said that more efforts and innovative ideas are required to bring the desired growth.

Goyal directed that immediate steps must be taken to increase the production of LHB parcel vans, and to introduce e-Payment and Digital Payment facilities.

He also directed that adequate steps must to taken to facilitate movement of traffic from the northeastern region and hill states, and also to attract export traffic going towards ports.

The Railways Minister said that parcel special trains must be run punctually, so that customers gain confidence for using these services.

The Indian Railways during the last few months has brought in several initiatives to attract more business towards its parcel services like running of Kisan Rail trains to facilitate movement of farm and agri-produce, grant of discounts on sectors where parcel vans and parcel trains are returning empty, grant of discount on loading of 24 parcel vans in a single train, opening of all goods sheds, private freight terminals and private sidings for parcel traffic and starting a parcel train for export traffic to Bangladesh.

In addition to these initiatives, the railways is also planning to develop dedicated parcel terminals to make handling of parcel consignments easier for the parties, and Sangola (Central Railway), Kacheguda (South Central Railway), Coimbatore (Southern Railway), and Kankariya (Western Railway) have already been identified for development as a pilot project.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.