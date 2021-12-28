Make TS-bPASS one-stop solution for building approvals: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao (KTR) on December 27, advised authorities of Telangana State Construction Permission Approval and Self Certification System (Ts-bPass), to establish the same for the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System, a one-stop-shop for all building approvals (TS-iPASS).

The use of TS-bPASS has helped in the expediting of the building approval procedure. Officials were asked by KTR to make essential adjustments to the current TS-bPASS site, including a quicker grievance redressal system.

KTR requested that the TS-bPASS toll-free number be extensively advertised.

The officials also notified the minister that the policy’s approval time has been cut in half since its launch. The Minister directed personnel from the MA&UD Department to guarantee that residents obtain all of the services listed on the portal.

KTR also conducted a meeting to discuss the status of the municipal administration department’s numerous projects and tasks. He questioned the status of the Telangana urban finance and infrastructure development corporation’s projects in municipalities (TUFIDC).

The Telangana government is taking major steps to develop infrastructure and transform the look of municipalities through the Pattana Pragathi Program. According to KTR, special funds are allocated to towns on a monthly basis for development projects under the program.

“In addition to the Pattana Pragathi initiative, the state government has established TUFIDC and is allocating funds to improve municipal infrastructure,” the minister explained.