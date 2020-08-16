Maken replaces Pande as Rajasthan Congress in-charge

New Delhi, Aug 16 : As a fallout of the Rajasthan turmoil, Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande has been replaced by former Union minister Ajay Maken who was special observer for the state during the crisis.

Close Sonia Gandhi aide Ahmed Patel will be the senior most member on the committee to oversee the “smooth resolution” of Rajasthan affairs, said a party release

Pande has been removed after a complaint by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who has made a truce with the party. The Rajasthan political crisis had a happy ending with the rival camps of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot coming together.

Pande who was alleged to be siding with the Chief Minister, has become the first casualty of the crisis.

Patel who has been the main troubleshooter, will be in the committee along with Maken and K.C. Venugopal.

Pilot had revolted against the Gehlot government and had returned to Jaipur only last Monday as he buried his differences with the Chief Minister, thus marking an end to the over month-long political uncertainty in the state.

Meanwhile, the Gehlot government on Friday won the motion of confidence moved by the Congress by a voice vote on the opening day of the special Assembly session, which has now been adjourned till August 21. The Gehlot government is now safe for at least six months, as the opposition can’t move a no-confidence motion within the next six months.

