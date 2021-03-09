Maken slams Delhi Budget, cites only partial increase

New Delhi, March 9 : The Congress has slammed the annual Budget presented by the Delhi government on Tuesday, claiming that the hike is very less when compared to the Budgets presented by the previous Congress governments.

Congress leader Ajay Make said, “In 1997-98, a Budget of Rs 4,073 crore was presented. In Congress’ last Budget in 2013-14, Rs 37,450 crore was allotted, marking a rise of 820 per cent in 15 years, an average of 55 per cent per year. The AAP Budget has gone up from Rs 37,450 crore to Rs 69,000 crore in seven years, an increase of 84 per cent at an average of 12 per cent per year.”

He added that the annual growth during Congress rule was 55 per cent as compared to 12 per cent of AAP.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a Rs 69,000 crore Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly, saying it was themed on “patriotism”.

Sisodia claimed that this is the highest Budget of the Delhi government till date, which is 6 per cent higher than the previous year. Last year (2020-21), the annual Budget amounted to Rs 65,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.