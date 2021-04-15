Makers drop ‘F9’ trailer featuring John Cena

Washington: The makers of the much-anticipated Vin Diesel starrer action-thriller film ‘Fast and Furious 9’ have dropped a riveting trailer of the film that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush.

NBC Universal dropped the gripping trailer of ‘F9’ on Twitter. “It’s good to be back. Watch the new #F9 trailer now,” read the post.

The three minute-twenty-seconds trailer starts with an epic chase between Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Jakob Toretto (John Cena), where the former makes the big revelation of Jakob being his brother.

With the siblings finding themselves on different sides of the law, the audience witnesses the two go toe to toe as they look to be the last man standing. The action-packed sequences and the breathtaking scenes of crashing cars and heavy vehicles are gripping.

While the two take all the plaudits, the rest of Dominic’s gang brings in their fair share of death-defying action that has seen fans eagerly await the movie’s release. The trailer also marks the return of a character who people thought they would never see again. Diesel’s 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will make his acting debut in ‘F9’ as the younger version of his father’s beloved character, Dominic Toretto. He filmed his scenes back in 2019 and reportedly received a daily rate of USD 1,005.

The ninth instalment of the ‘Fast and The Furious’ franchise has been directed by Justin Lin, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey. It is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length film released overall in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Besides Vin Diesel, the cast members returning to ‘F9’ include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. As far as the fresh faces go, John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer to the star-studded line-up.

The movie will be hitting the theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.