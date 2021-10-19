Makers lock Bigg Boss 15 house; where did all contestants go?

Mumbai: The 15th season of Bigg Boss has been grabbing eyeballs since its inception. The controversial reality show was divided into two halves — ‘Gharwasis’ and ‘Junglewasis’. BB OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat entered the main house directly with many powers. All the 13 new contestants were asked to stay in jungle where they would survive and fight to enter the main house of Bigg Boss 15.

The last two weeks saw every junglewasi doing their best to make it to the main house. After the Poison Terror task Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh, and Tejasswi Prakash managed to enter the BB 15 house.

And now, it is being said that Bigg Boss is not happy with the contestants due to violence, arguments and ugly fights in the house. It is to be noted that tasks have been terminated on a continuous basis due to the same.

This is why Bigg Boss has punished all the housemates and they were asked to shift back to the jungle along with the other jungelwaasis for which they have only 15 min to pack all their belongings and take them along with them. BB even locked the main house. The housemates got pissed with this decision of Bigg Boss and they feel that the punishment is very unfair. Check out the latest promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram below:

Meanwhile, according to reports, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been evicted from Bigg Boss 15 in a shocking mid-week double elimination. Netizens are unhappy with this and they are even calling out the makers for their ‘unfair’ decision.

What are your thoughts on the above decisions by Bigg Boss? Do you also think Donal and Vidhi failed to deliver enough content? Let us know in the comments section below.