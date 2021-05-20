Makers of Family Man S2 face backlash; netizens call it ‘Anti-Tamil’

Chennai: The latest trailer for Amazon Prime’s Family Man season 2 dropped on Wednesday and got its fans pumped up for the upcoming season. While one side of the internet was all excited, a section of the society has raised objections against the portrayal of Tamilians in the web series.

Manoj Bajpayee, who launched the trailer of The Family Man season 2 on May 19, is facing severe backlash on Twitter. A section of the society has taken to social media to accuse the web series of depicting Tamil Nadu state in a bad light. They have denounced the series as ‘anti-Tamil’.

In the trailer that has surfaced online, one can see Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee) up against the ‘new face of danger’, a fictional extremist leader played by Samantha Akkineni. Followed by this, many netizens were raged and started trending tags like #ShameOnYouSamantha and #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils.

https://twitter.com/athiyankarthi/status/1394930676265144320

Linking LTTE to ISIS is a major slander of Tamil Liberation movement that is still active amongst the diaspora Tamilians. We severely condemn the film crew and writers of #Familyman2 for portraying LTTE as terrorists and war mongers.

Make amends ASAP!#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/ndIjCmJ33S — Sunandha ThamaraiSelvan (@Sunandhaspeaks) May 19, 2021

Family man season 2 trailer speaks about unexpected coalition between ISI and LTTE rebels and Attack our mother land Chennai. That was completely false story line. Already Tamils voice were squeezed to tell our history. Hence ban that untruth history#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — அகிலன் (@Akilan_Tamilan) May 19, 2021

The Hindian propaganda is always against the likes of Tamils and Islamic people, and portraying us in the wrong manner under the name of Freedom of expression.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — விக்னேசு (@Vignesh270800) May 19, 2021

I just don’t understand why Fascist Indian government and media and recreation industries are consistently targeting Tamils? Is it just because we are the cradle of the present day civilisation?#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — Karthik KVG – The Outlander (@King_of_Orion) May 19, 2021

Tamils are origins of Srilanka. Sinhalese came settled by 3rd century. Tamils fought for independence British gave power to Sinhalese. LTTE started as freedom fighters of Tamils from barbarian &genocide Srilankan govt &formed separate Eelam, govt & army #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/zjiZyhODbD — காரை மைந்தன், Poet & Writer, Tamil Nationalist (@Kaaraimaindhen) May 19, 2021

@rajndk – If you're spreading wrong information about Tamil Eelam struggle in the name of 'Freedom of Expression'. We Tamils demand an unconditional apology or this movie will be banned.@offBharathiraja – Sir, pls check this series seems Tamil Hatred.#FamilyMan2_Against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/THW3BFFTQV — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

After seeing the trailer, many have also demanded a public apology from the series directors Raj and DK.

Why the outrage against Family Man S2 trailer?

People who have raised objections against Family Man 2 feel that Samantha’s militant character is being branded as a terrorist and that the Tamil community is being portrayed as terrorists. Samantha’s character seems to be fighting for an independent state for Ethnic Tamils, a spill-over of the 1983 conflict which stemmed in Sri Lanka where government forces and the rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were in conflict.

Towards the end of the decades-long Sri Lankan civil war, the LTTE had effectively formed a functioning military state, with its own infrastructure, in the northern Tamil majority region of the island. And the town of Kilinochchi was its capital.

The LTTE had been fighting against the Sri Lankan government – which serves the interests of the Sinhalese majority – in an attempt to see the formation of an independent state, known as Tamil Eelam.

About Family Man Season 2

The award-winning series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.