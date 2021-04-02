Makers of ‘RRR’ drop powerful motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Mumbai: The makers of the much-talked-about magnum opus ‘RRR’ unveiled a captivating motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn on the occasion of his birthday.

The ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ star took to Instagram and shared the powerful poster. He also penned a note of thanks to filmmaker SS Rajamouli for envisioning him in ‘such an exciting and powerful character’.

He wrote, “Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you@ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character.”

The short clip showcases a battleground with soldiers equipped with rifles as they circle around Ajay. The video also accompanies a powerful voice saying “Load, Aim, Shoot.”

The intense scenario of the battleground is captured through a wide-angle which later transitions into a close-up of Ajay’s blood-stained head covered with a cloth, followed by a full shot of the ‘Singham’ star throwing away a veil covering his body.

Ajay is seen appearing before the soldiers aiming at him with his arms wide open. The actor is seen donning a black kurta and loads of bullets attached to a belt on his body. The actor resembles a dacoit in the first look motion poster of ‘RRR’.

Apart from Ajay, ‘RRR’ also stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

‘RRR’ will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia. The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.

Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year, and the movie is currently in production. The much-talked-about film ‘RRR,’ will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.

Apart from ‘RRR’, Ajay will also be seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. Helmed by SLB, the film also stars Alia Bhatt.