Makers of Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ looking for title change

Mumbai: ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is one of the most-awaited upcoming films of superstar Salman Khan. The film announcement, which was made in January last year, created huge buzz among audience and Bhaijaan’s fans. Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the project will be helmed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4-fame.

Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ….

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI…



EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

The film was supposed to hit screens on Eid 2021 but the shoot was postponed and pushed owing to COVID-19 pandemic. As the entertainment industry got badly hit by the virus, many film which were announced, were either postponed or rescheduled. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali faced the same and was missing from the limelight for months now.

And now, according to latest reports, the project is set to go on floors in September after Salman Khan has wrapped up Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Manish Sharma. As per Bollywood Hungama‘s latest report, Salman Khan, Sajid and Farhad are looking for the film’s title change to avoid controveries.

“They want to change the title from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and rename it. They are contemplating on several titles and a new one will be locked very soon,” a source was quoted in Bollywood Hungama.

The source further said, “The real reason to change the title is to avoid any sort of controversy around the film’s release. Both Salman and Sajid respect all religions, however, didn’t want anyone to misconstrue their title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as something that makes fun of two festivals. Hence, the hunt is now on for a fresh title.”

Further speaking about the plot of the movies, source said, “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour.”

Pooja Hegde will be seen playing female lead opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It also features Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in key roles.