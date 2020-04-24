Makkah: COVID-19 attributes unpredictable site during Taraweeh

The holy month of Ramadan which is all about seher, prayers, reading of Quran, iftar, tarawih and remembrance of almighty Allah is celebrated and practised by the Muslims across the globe.

The holy place of Muslims- Makkah would always be gushed and rushed by crores of Muslims from all over the world would be performing Umrah, praying tarawih and spending time in remembrance of Allah every Ramadan. But this Ramadan things do not remain the same.

LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah Posted by Arab News on Thursday, May 9, 2019

When last year nearly 2 million people were standing in tarawih prayers this year only 5 rows with the minimum of 50 people performed tarawih- refers to the additional ritual prayers performed by Sunni Muslims at night after the Isha prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.

With the first Ramadan today in Saudi Arabia, the Imaams with a few workers were seen performing tarawih in Makkah- Mukarama, yesterday abiding the norms of social distancing and lockdown.

