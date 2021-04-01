Makkah Masjid damaged; no action taken by government

Hyderabad: The Makkah Masjid is under attack yet again from encroachments.

This time, it is construction activity on the Panchmohalla area, towards the southern side of the historic mosque. A slab has been raised, which is precariously close to the smaller minarets, and have even mildly damaged the out wall.

According to sources, construction activity callously close to the wall along the Khilwat to Panchmohalla road is no new phenomenon. However, the most recent construction activity began approximately 20 days ago.

The Minorities Welfare Department, instead of taking a closer look, and putting a complete halt to encroachment activity, has busied itself with converting the nature of employment of staff to contractual, on a yearly basis.

The sources said a complaint has been sent to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, bringing to the civic body the issue at hand. However, action is yet to be taken.

The Makkah Masjid has been a victim of disrepair for many years. But, after several representations, conservation work began, but not before portions gave in.

A source requesting anonymity said that even in the past, several representations were made, bringing to the attention of authorities, either the state of disrepair or of encroachments. In the past, construction activity saw walls being constructed on top of the Makkah Masjid’s out wall.

What is now required is a systematic removal of encroachments, a concerted effort of which appears to be lacking.