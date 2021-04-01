Makkah Masjid: Outer wall, minaret suffer damage due to construction activities

Hyderabad: The apathy shown by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with regard to historic Makka Masjid safety is causing anger and despair among the Muslims .

The ASI which failed to ensure restoration and renovation works of the mosque on time is turning a blind eye on the illegal construction activities abutting the mosque wall.

First, the mosque’s ceiling and walls suffered damage due to the non completion of repairing works since three years.

Now there is private construction activity abutting the outer wall of the mosque to change its status quo which is causing a great deal of anxiety among the local Muslims and the worshippers.

These illegal construction activities are going on in spite of the matter being brought to the notice of Waqf Board and the mosque officials.

The local Muslims accused the ASI that it has no interest in safeguarding the historic mosque. Since the responsibility of maintaining Makkah Masjid is under the charge of Department of Minority Affairs the Waqf Board officials are unable to stop the illegal construction activities.

It is to be noted that illegal construction activity is going on since many days abutting the mosque wall from Panch Mohallla side. The construction activity caused damage to small minarets and wall’s artwork.

According to the ASI rules, no construction, digging or excavation activity is allowed around the historical sites. But due to political influence the officials are keeping quiet.

The local residents made a representation to the Chairman of Waqf Board Mohammed Salim who assured that he would take up the matter with the ASI and Department of Minority Affairs.

The worshippers requested the state Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali to safeguard the historic mosque.