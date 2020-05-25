Makkah Masjid to remain closed on Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: Although Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated throughout the country on May 25 as the moon has been sighted on Sunday, celebrations at Makkah Masjid will not take place due to the government’s instructions on COVID-19.

First time in decades: Makkah Masjid Superintendent

Khadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of the Makkah Masjid, told ANI over the phone that this was the first time in decades that the festival was not being celebrated in the mosque premises.

“Moon has been sighted today in Hyderabad and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow. But for the first time in decades, Eid will not be celebrated in the historic Makkah Masjid due to instructions from the government,” Siddiqui said.

Social distancing need of the hour

He also urged the people to follow all instructions of the government including those related to social distancing and others during festivities.

Earlier last month, at the start of Ramzan, the doors of Makkah Masjid, which is one of the largest and historical mosques in the country, had been shut owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.