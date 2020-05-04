A picture shows Saudi policemen standing guard next to the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Image Credit: AFP

Makkah: The spread of pandemic with no proper medical treatment is giving destructive results across the world. With more than 27,000 positive cases in Saudi Arabia many preventive measures have been enforced.

These measures include significant social distancing, no worshipers at Makkah, and taraweeh in the grant mosque Kabaah is been restricted with just a few.

The taraweeh prayer performers are now been screened with no touch infrared thermometer which includes all the imams, Kabah committee members, police personals and also the workers as a preventive measure.

