Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ ‘mine diamond show’ launched

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 8th January 2022 10:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ ‘mine diamond show’ has been launched in the presence of jewellery group’s management team members, customers & well-wishers.

This exclusive exhibition and sale of diamond jewellery present a vast choice of exotic collections in bridal, solitaire, everyday collections, celebration necklaces, men’s jewellery, and platinum jewellery from January 5 to 10, 2022 at Mehdipatnam store said Malabar Gold & Diamonds, store head Rameez.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds have started the “One India One Gold Rate” campaign under which customers will be given best gold rate across all stores of Malabar gold & diamonds in India. All diamond Jewellery are certified IGI along with value added services like buyback guarantee and lifelong assured maintenance & one year assured insurance.

The brand has also announced a Wedding Advance Purchase scheme wherein gold rate protection is offered to customers by paying as little as 5% advance of the total purchase amount.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one amongst the most trusted jewellery brands is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a fastest growing business conglomerate of India. The group earmarks a distinct share of its annual profit for Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the field of health, education, and housing for the poor, woman’s empowerment and environment conservation initiatives.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is trendsetter in the retail gold industry having over 260 showrooms across India, Singapore and the GCC, informed on this occasion by company management.

