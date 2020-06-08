Malabar Gold & Diamonds Stores Re-opens stores in AP & Telangana

Follows strict guidelines and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the customers and staff

Andhra Pradesh / Telangana : Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest and fastest-growing gold and retail diamond chains in the country, announced the reopening of its stores in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana following the guidelines issued by the authorities. All the stores in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana are operating while abiding the mandated protocols and elaborate precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff.

At the store level, we have issued the following measures; all surfaces like display tops, chairs, doors, swiping machines are sanitized regularly. Ornaments are being thoroughly disinfected after every customer trial. Seating arrangements at every counter has been altered with floor-markers to comply with the social distancing norms. Similarly, floor-markers have been used at the billing counters to ensure customers safety. Body temperatures of the sales staff are being monitored daily; also, they are wearing gloves and masks throughout the working hours and are using hand sanitizers regularly, said MP Ahammed, Chairman.

For customers, we have introduced a mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitization facility at the entrance. Inside the store, every customer is required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing norms.

“We have reopened the stores in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana after obtaining required approvals and permissions from the local authorities. We are following strict protocols to ensure the health and safety of our valued customers and our employees. We are committed to offer our customers a secure and hygienic buying experience at all our stores,” said Ahammed.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also offers a convenient online jewellery buying experience at www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com.

