Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan reunite; there’s a reason

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her ex-husband actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Friday night came together to receive their son, Arhaan, at the Mumbai airport.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted their son, who’s studying at a college abroad, with a hug. Videos and pictures of their meet have been making the rounds on the internet.

For the unversed, Arhaan had gone abroad for his education in August. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old.

“As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ….miss you already,” she had written.

After 19-year-long marriage, Arhaan’s parents Malaika and Arbaaz had called it quits back in 2017.