Malaika Arora calls Geeta Kapur ‘besharam’, here’s why – Viral video

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will see Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis as special guests. The trio will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

A clip from the upcoming episode is surfacing online in which the comedy show host Kapil Sharma can be seen joking about Geeta Kapur. “Don’t leave any work. Catch Sony, loot the channel.” Terence agreed, “Correct, correct! Super Dancer to IBD, IBD to Super Dancer.”

Geeta replied, “From Super Dancer to IBD is fine but after that it should be The Kapil Sharma Show,” pointing a finger at Archana’s seat. Her reaction left everyone in splits, with Malaika also calling her ‘besharam (shameless).’

“If she isn’t feeling ashamed then why should I? I’ll move her aside and take her throne,” Geeta said jokingly. Watch the video below:

Apart from this, Malaika, Geeta and Terence also teased Kapil. Malaika teased Kapil as she asked when did he find time to make two babies. “Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Yours is a daily show. You shoot all year. So when do you find time for all this?” Malaika asked Kapil. Geeta jumped in to explain that by ‘all this’ Malaika meant making babies.

“9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That’s when I find time),” Kapil answered leaving everyone in splits.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.