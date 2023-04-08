Malaika Arora flaunts multicrore Bulgari Secret Serpenti watch, see price

Mumbai: Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and her recent photoshoot for a magazine was no exception. She chose stunning accessories from the luxury label Bulgari, and her watch, the Bulgari Secret Serpenti, drew everyone’s attention.

Not only does this watch have an exquisite design, but it also has a staggering price tag. The Bulgari secret Serpenti watch worn by Malaika Arora during the photoshoot is said to be worth around 5 crores! Yes, you read that correctly – 5 crore!

But what makes this watch so costly? The answer can be found in its luxurious features. The watch is made of 18-karat white gold and features a stunning diamond-encrusted bracelet that is a work of art in and of itself. The watch also has a one-of-a-kind mechanism that allows the watch’s face to be hidden behind a diamond-encrusted serpent’s head, adding mystery and intrigue to the already stunning design.

It’s no surprise that a watch of this calibre costs so much money. The Bulgari Secret Serpenti watch, on the other hand, is a true statement piece that exudes luxury and sophistication for those who can afford it. Malaika Arora’s decision to wear this watch for her photoshoot was a wise one, as it complemented her stylish and glamorous look perfectly.