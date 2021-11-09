Malaika Arora turns emotional on son Arhaan’s 19th birthday

Mumbai: Malaika Arora and her former husband Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan has turned a year older on Tuesday.

Marking the special occasion, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of her firstborn.

Arhaan’s birthday has made Malaika emotional as she could not be with him on his special day. “My birthday boy. I miss u loads,” she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Malaika’s son is currently studying abroad.

Earlier in the interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about how she has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her son.

“It’s a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has started — living all by himself and managing everything on his own. It’s also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It’s heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He’s now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life,” she had said.

Arhaan’s also received a cute birthday wish from his aunt Amrita Arora. Taking to Instagram Stories, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday my favourite boy. I love you boo.”

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002.