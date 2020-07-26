Malaika posts picture of her last meeting with buddies

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture of the time she last met her girl gang, just before the Covid-19 lockdown started.

Malaika’s new Instagram picture features her with sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.

“When we last all met jus before lockdown ….. outfit, makeup, Sunglasses’s poseready… n no mask @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor (ur pose says it all gurl),” Malaika wrote alongside the image, which currently has 252K likes.

Source: IANS

