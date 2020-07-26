Malaika posts picture of her last meeting with buddies

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 26th July 2020 5:59 am IST
Malaika posts picture of her last meeting with buddies

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture of the time she last met her girl gang, just before the Covid-19 lockdown started.

Malaika’s new Instagram picture features her with sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.

“When we last all met jus before lockdown ….. outfit, makeup, Sunglasses’s poseready… n no mask @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor (ur pose says it all gurl),” Malaika wrote alongside the image, which currently has 252K likes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close