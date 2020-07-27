Malaika shares experience of resuming shoot amid a pandemic

Malaika shot for an episode of dance-based reality shows. She later uploaded a video showing how safety precautions were followed by the staff when she arrived to shoot on the set.

Published: 27th July 2020
Malaika Arora
IANS

Mumbai: Dance diva Malaika Arora recently stepped out for shooting amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She took to social media and posted her experience of resuming work after four months of lockdown.

“Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost four months… had a mixed bag of emotions… excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are not the same, but the show must go on…Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation, and I was so excited to meet all my friend,” she wrote on Instagram.

“With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place”

Malaika wrote.
Source: IANS
