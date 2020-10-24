Malaika turns 47: Happy birthday my fool, says Arjun Kapoor

News Desk 1Published: 24th October 2020 7:39 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 23 : Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday, and rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had a mushy post on Instagram for her.

Arjun posted an image of Malaika in tracksuit, pouting and posing next to her dog.

“Happy birthday my fool,” he wrote as caption.

Arjun and Malaika are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship but the two are often spotted at dinner dates, parties and film shows.

Arjun will next be seen in “Bhoot Police”, helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS”.

He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. and his film with Parineeti Chopra, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, is also ready for release.

