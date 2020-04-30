Malakpet containment zone in Hyderabad opened; 11 recovered

Hyderabad: Malakpet area, one of the biggest containment zones in Hyderabad was opened on Wednesday after 11 COVID-19 patients from the zone recovered from the disease.

Ahmed Balala, MLA, Malakpet said that only some areas near the coronavirus affected people have been contained.

“There were 11 coronavirus positive cases in this zone. All have been cured and discharged. Some area of affected have been contained but the rest of the area has been opened. There are 750 houses in this zone. Now, there are no positive patients as of now. People must cooperate and support this measure as this is a pandemic and the whole world is fighting against it,” Balala told ANI.

The MLA also appealed people to offer prayers at their homes during Ramzan.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, B Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said: “The area had confirmed 11 Coronavirus positive cases earlier. Now they all have been cured and discharged. There are no positive cases or patients in this zone. The entire containment zone is opened. Only one lane where coronavirus positive patients were confirmed earlier has been contained.”

Source: ANI

