Malala expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid conflict with Israel

Washington: Expressing solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing tensions with Israel, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday called on the international community to protect the human rights of the Palestinians.

In a video shared on her Twitter account, Yousafzai said: “I want to express my solidarity with the Palestinian people. After decades of oppression against Palestinians, we cannot deny the asymmetry of power and brutality. From the Israeli airstrikes on women and children in Gaza to stun grenades targeting worshippers in Al-Aqsa, forced displacements, arrests, beatings and killings are a crime against humanity.”

“People around the world, including Muslims, Christians and Jews are calling on leaders to protect Palestinians’ human rights. I especially call for children’s safety. A Palestinian child should be sitting in a classroom, not in rubble. World leaders must act immediately,” she added.

World leaders must act immediately to protect the human rights of Palestinians.

Escalation of tensions

The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

Gaza’s ministry of health said the overall death toll since the latest offensive began stood at 56, including 14 children. More than 300 others have been wounded, reported Al Jazeera.

Hamas

A senior Hamas official on Wednesday said the organization is ready to end the current intensive fighting with Israel, the Times of Israel reported citing the Russian foreign ministry’s statement.

Deputy Chairman of the Hamas political bureau conditioned it on Israel halting strikes and on the international community pressuring the Jewish state to end “military actions” at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.