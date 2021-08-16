Malala Yousafzai expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan

Kabul: Activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she is worried about the situation in the country.

“We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan,” Malala wrote on Twitter. “I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates.”

We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians. — Malala (@Malala) August 15, 2021

Malala stressed that global, regional and local powers “must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide “urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians” in the war-torn country.

Over 60 nations urge Taliban to let foreign nationals, Afghans leave

Meanwhile, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged “all parties” to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

The joint statement released by the US Department of State comes after the Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and seized control of the presidential palace.

“Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order,” read the statement released on late Sunday.

Asserting that Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity, the statement said that the international community stand ready to assist them. “Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country,” the statement added.

Joining the United States in the statement are: Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Burkina Faso, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liberia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta , Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Norway, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Togo, Tonga, Uganda, United Kingdom, Ukraine and Yemen.

With inputs from agencies