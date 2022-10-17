Malali mosque row: Karnataka court reserves order for Nov 9

Management of mosque maintains that petition by VHP should be quashed

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2022 2:18 pm IST
Representative Image

Dakshina Kannada: A Karnataka court has reserved an order in connection with the Malali mosque row for November 9.

The Third Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru, after reserving the order, directed that a status quo has to be maintained in the premises of the mosque.

Hindutva organisations have submitted a petition demanding a survey of the mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Challenging this, the management of the mosque and Muslim organisations have argued that the court does not have jurisdiction to look into the matter.

The court was suppose to deliver the judgment in this regard on Monday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishat (BJP), one of the petitioners, demanded the appointment of a court commissioner and a conduct survey in Malali mosque.

The management of the mosque maintains that the petition by the VHP should be quashed.

The court has recorded argument and counter arguments.

