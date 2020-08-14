Malappuram collector among 23 officials test Covid positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 2:40 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 : The Covid work in Kerala’s Malappuram district took a turn for the worse when District Collector K.Gopalakrishnan, his deputy and 21 other of his staff in the collectorate turned Covid positive on Friday.

This new development comes at a time when the district Police chief Abdul Karim tested Covid positive on Thursday.

Gopalakrishnan on August 7 took active part in the operations following the crash landing of the Air India Express flight from Dubai in a gorge at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode. However he had gone into self isolation after that and he tested positive on Friday.

READ:  Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: Quader (Ld)

Malappuram has the second highest number of Covid positive cases — 1,965 cases, after the state capital district.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close