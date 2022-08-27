Malayalam actor Mohanlal to expand business with office in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Malayalam actor Mohanlal is all set to expand his movie-making empire—Aashirvad Cinemas by operating primarily from Dubai, local media reported.

The 62-year-old actor’s new office in Dubai will ensure that his transition to distribution, production and event management is seamless.

With the launch of the Dubai office, the star and his close partner Anthony Perombafor aim to enter the international cinema market.

“I am setting up my own Aashirvad office in Dubai too. It’s exciting times ahead for us,” Mohanlal made this announcement in his exclusive interview with The Gulf News, which was held in Dubai recently.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who is on vacation in Dubai now, was clicked with his friends and family recently.

Mohanlal has signed another interesting project that is set to go on floors in May 2023. The film has been titled ‘Vrushabha’ and is touted to be a magnum opus which will be high on emotions.

“I’m excited to have signed in for “Vrushabha,” the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings,” Mohanlal tweeted.

