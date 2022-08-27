Malayalam actor Mohanlal to expand business with office in Dubai

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 27th August 2022 7:29 pm IST
Malayalam actor Mohanlal is set to launch office in Dubai
Malayalam actor Mohanlal

Abu Dhabi: Malayalam actor Mohanlal is all set to expand his movie-making empire—Aashirvad Cinemas by operating primarily from Dubai, local media reported.

The 62-year-old actor’s new office in Dubai will ensure that his transition to distribution, production and event management is seamless.

With the launch of the Dubai office, the star and his close partner Anthony Perombafor aim to enter the international cinema market.

MS Education Academy

“I am setting up my own Aashirvad office in Dubai too. It’s exciting times ahead for us,” Mohanlal made this announcement in his exclusive interview with The Gulf News, which was held in Dubai recently.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who is on vacation in Dubai now, was clicked with his friends and family recently.

Mohanlal has signed another interesting project that is set to go on floors in May 2023. The film has been titled ‘Vrushabha’ and is touted to be a magnum opus which will be high on emotions.

Also Read
Jr NTR to grace Brahmastra’s pre-release event in Hyderabad

“I’m excited to have signed in for “Vrushabha,” the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings,” Mohanlal tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button