Malaysia logs 2,364 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 27 : Malaysia has reported 2,364 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 298,315.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that one of the new cases is imported and 2,363 are local transmissions, Xibhua reported.

Another 10 deaths have been reported, taking the toll to 1,121.

Some 3,320 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 270,166.

Of the remaining 27,028 active cases, 190 are being held in intensive care units and 99 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

