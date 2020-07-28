Malaysia to host AFC Champions League’s East Asian group matches

Kuala Lumpur, July 28 : Malaysia has been announced as the venue for the East Asian group stage matches of the AFC Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed.

“The Football Association of Malaysia has been confirmed as the host Member Association for the 2020 AFC Champions League East Zone Group G and H matches which will take place from October 17 to November 1, 2020,” said the AFC in its statement on Monday.

Malaysia will also host the Round of 16 which will see teams from both groups battle on November 4, two quarter-final matches on November 25 and one semi-final tie three days later after submitting their interest to host ahead of the designated deadline.

All matches in the knockout stages will be played in single match ties, as well as the Final which is scheduled to be played in the West region.

The centralised venue for the AFC Champions League Groups E and F as well as the remaining knockout stage matches are yet to be confirmed. The AFC had earlier confirmed Qatar as the centralised venue host for the group and knock-out stage matches in the West region.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Chennai City FC’s remaining AFC Cup group stage matches will be played in Maldives. Maldives Football Association President Bassam Adeel Jaleel tweeted that the country has been awarded the hosting rights for the remaining South Asian group (Group E) matches.

