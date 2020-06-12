Malaysia won’t send pilgrims for Haj this year: Minister

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will not be sending pilgrims for this years Haj season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Minister said on Friday.
Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the decision was made after receiving the consent of Malaysia’s King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, reports The Star newspaper.
“This was a difficult decision as we know performing the Haj is of great importance to Muslims,” he told a press conference here.
Malaysia is among the countries that have suspended the sending of their Haj pilgrims besides Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand and Brunei.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.